“Extraordinary player” Allegri delivers a verdict on Juve midfielder

With his playing time at Juventus limited by constant injury and fitness problems, it is hard for fans to judge Arthur, but Max Allegri already has an opinion of the former Barcelona man.

The Brazilian played the last ten minutes for Juve in their 1-1 draw against Inter Milan yesterday.

Juve won and scored the penalty when he was on the pitch as they chased the game, and Allegri praised the midfielder after the game. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is an extraordinary player, he has an important dribbling property.”

It’s hard not to see the qualities that Arthur has as a player, but injuries have plagued his career.

Juve needs players they can rely on and if Arthur cannot get over his many injury problems, he would leave Juve without fulfilling his huge potential.

Aaron Ramsey is another injury-prone player at the club and both players earn a lot of money.

Getting a new club to buy them would be hard, but Juve needs to get rid of them and replace them with players who have better injury records.

This season is another chance for Arthur to show why Juve swapped one of Max Allegri’s favourite players, Miralem Pjanic, for him.