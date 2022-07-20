Ezequiel Lavezzi makes a bold claim about Angel di Maria

Former Napoli star, Ezequiel Lavezzi, believes Juventus has made an important investment by signing Angel di Maria.

The Bianconeri added the Argentinian to their squad as a free agent in this transfer window.

The former Manchester United man had been on the books of PSG and joins them as one of the best players in the world.

This makes Juve better equipped for the new campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Villarreal eliminated them at the round-of-16 stage in the Champions League last season.

It was an embarrassing way to leave the competition, but it has become a familiar story for them since 2020 and they must change it soon.

Lavezzi believes Di Maria will make them better domestically and in continental competitions.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Pure class, now Juventus is a more European team. I see it very well, it is the way in which the Bianconeri are organizing themselves to experience an important Champions League.”

Di Maria is one of the finest attackers around, and he will certainly make Juventus a better club.

The Argentinian has the skills, technique and experience that we need to make a leap in performance from what we delivered last season.