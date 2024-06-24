Italian journalist Fabiana Della Valle claims Juventus are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 27-year-old has been at the Basque club since the start of his playing career, cementing himself as a club icon.

Della Valle adds that new Bianconeri head coach Thiago Motta already approved the player, but his price tag remains the biggest obstacle, as the Spaniards are asking for a figure between 70 and 75 million euros.

So unless the winger himself requests a transfer, Juventus will certainly struggle to put the deal over the line, explains the journalist.