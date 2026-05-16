Moving between Juventus and Inter Milan is often viewed as a major taboo by supporters of both clubs, and such transfers are extremely rare. However, one of the most notable exceptions occurred in the summer of 2004, when Fabio Cannavaro moved from Inter Milan to Juventus in a deal that surprised fans across Italian football.

Juventus secured one of the leading defenders in Italian football at the time, and he would later go on to achieve significant success, including winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup with the Italian national team before eventually joining Real Madrid. The transfer remains one of the most discussed moves between the two clubs due to its timing and the circumstances surrounding it.

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Cannavaro reflects on controversial transfer

Although he became an important figure for Juventus, Cannavaro has now clarified that the move was not initiated by him, but rather shaped by club decisions at the time. The transfer also involved player movement in the opposite direction, highlighting the complexity of the agreement between the two sides.

Cannavaro has stated that he accepted the move despite earning a lower salary at Juventus than he had been receiving at Inter Milan, emphasising that the circumstances left him with limited control over the outcome.

Player perspective on club decision

He said via Calciomercato:

“During those days, Oriali called me to tell me they’d sold me, they’d decided to sell Vieri and me, just at a time when I was doing well. ‘The club wants to change,’ he told me. I went to Juve earning less than I was at Inter, so it’s not that I wanted to go to Juventus, but it was the circumstances that led me to move to Turin.”

His comments underline how transfer decisions can sometimes be driven more by club strategy than player intention, even in high-profile moves between major rivals such as Juventus and Inter Milan.

The transfer remains a significant moment in Serie A history, reflecting both the competitiveness and volatility of top-level Italian football during that period.