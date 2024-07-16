Legendary Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro is struggling to understand the reasoning behind Juventus’ decision to offload Federico Chiesa.

The 50-year-old believes that the former Fiorentina star is among the best Italian forwards of his generation, so he finds the club’s desire to sell him perplexing.

“Juventus have a new coach, new ideas, the start is reassuring,” noted the 2006 Ballon d’Or winner in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“But when I read that they want to sell Federico Chiesa who is one of the strongest Italian strikers, I can only wonder why.

“However, Juve remains Juve, they cannot go long without winning and are planning a well-rounded future.”

Chiesa is currently being linked with a potential move to Roma or Napoli.

New Juventus coach Thiago Motta considers the 26-year-old inapt to his tactical ideas, which is the main reason why the management is looking to offload the Italy international.

Furthermore, the two parties failed to find any breakthrough in their contract renewal talks. Therefore, Juventus prefer to sell the winger this summer rather than risk losing his services for free a year later.

Cannavaro also believes that Motta’s success at the club hinges on his ability to convince the Bianconeri players to follow his ideas.

“In football, no one invents anything, those who make their players apply their ideas should be considered good managers.

“Motta was very good at making Bologna play carefree and perform well last season. Now this must also be applied to Juventus.

“He must give them the same tranquility and tune them into his game which is based on maintaining possession in the opponent’s half and high pressure.

“The defenders must be very quick to track back 50 meters.”