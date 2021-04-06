Fabio Cannavaro urges Juventus to maintain faith in Pirlo

Fabio Cannavaro has backed Andrea Pirlo to come good with time and urged the Bianconeri to keep faith with the former midfielder.

Pirlo was made the Juve manager in the summer and he has seen his side struggle in this campaign.

They have won the last nine league titles, but they are currently at risk of not even making the top four.

His team also crashed out of the Champions League after losing to FC Porto and there have been calls for him to be sacked.

They will face Napoli in their next league game and it is a match that could see them start the weekend outside the top four if they lose.

That game has also been considered a must-win for Pirlo if he wants to keep his job, but Cannavaro says he has done some good things during his time at the Allianz Stadium and he is not expected to be perfect because he is human.

“Calm down,” Cannavaro told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia.

“When Juve picked Andrea, he knew very well that he had no experience.

“It’s logical that he should have time to mature, even for his relationship with the team. There are still 30 points to play for and it’s right to leave this judgment pending.

“And he did good things, launching young players and managed a complicated dressing room with people who won a lot.

“Sure, some things don’t work, he has made mistakes: he’s human. It’s a heritage that must be protected. After all, if Juve don’t confirm his position, what did they choose him to do last summer?

“They would be wrong twice if they take that decision now. And the blame can’t only be his if the players make mistakes on and off the pitch.”