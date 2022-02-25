Fabio Capello claims that attacking duo ‘are not enough’ with Paulo Dybala

Fabio Capello has claimed that Juventus are lacking without Paulo Dybala, stating that Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata are not enough to overcome Villarreal in the return leg.

The Old Lady earned a 1-1 draw in Spain on Tuesday night to tee up a the second leg in Turin with us simply needing to win in 90 minutes.

While nobody is taking the opposition for granted, knowing that they have strong credentials in Europe under Unai Emery, who has an amazing record in the Europa League with the likes of Sevilla and Arsenal before winning the competition with his current side last term.

Capello claims that Juve have weakened themselves in recent seasons, and due to this will need the ‘quality’ of Paulo Dybala to help us through to the next round of the competition.

“Juventus at a certain point lowered themselves too much, for this reason the return of Dybala will be fundamental in the return because quality is needed in that area of ​​the pitch,” Capello told Sky Italia (via TuttoJuve). “Morata and Vlahovic alone They are not enough. At that point, however, with the Argentine, midfield and defense must be careful, we will need a lot of balance.”

I’m not gonna say we would be reliant on Dybala, who no doubt is a special talent, but this team definitely has a number of players who can prove to be the deciding factor in such a crucial game. Locatelli, De Ligt, Arthur, Cuadrado and Vlahovic all have the potential of being the unlocking factor in the game with Villarreal, although some of those names are more consistent than others in showing their true worth to our side.

This term, Dybala has been amongst our most consistent however, and we would definitely stand a better chance of overcoming our rivals with him in the side, but to claim it could stem on his availability is demeaning to what we are building in Turin.

Patrick