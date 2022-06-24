Fabio Capello convinced Juventus is on the right path

Fabio Capello has enjoyed hearing about Juventus’ transfer business as they close in on signing the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria.

They ended the last campaign without a single trophy, and the Bianconeri want to avoid that in the next one.

That requires them to significantly strengthen their squad, and they are doing well in that regard so far.

Former England manager, Capello, believes they are working hard to build a squad that will make them the strongest club in Italy again.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve have clear ideas: they want to go back to winning, they have aimed for players of quality and experience. Pogba makes the difference in defense and attack. After a season and a half not at his level it depends on whether he wants to prove that he is the player we admired. There are the World Cups and the national teams will have a good start.”

Juve FC Says

After watching Inter Milan and AC Milan win the last two league titles, Juve cannot afford to be poor in the next campaign.

We must sign the right players that can help us achieve all our goals and beat the competition to titles.

Hopefully, Pogba will not take time to return to the form he showed at the Allianz Stadium during his first stint at the club.