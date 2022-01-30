Fabio Capello discusses if Vlahovic will help Juventus win this Scudetto

Fabio Capello says he expects Dusan Vlahovic to fire Juventus into the Champions League places at the end of this season, but he still tips Inter Milan to win the Scudetto.

Juve has reacted to a very poor first half of the season by signing Vlahovic who has been the highest-scoring player in Serie A so far.

The Serbian has been netting consistently for Fiorentina and he is expected to take that form with him to Turin.

Juve has struggled to score many goals in matches this season and his presence in their team should change that.

However, it might not be enough to help us win the Serie A title, reckons Capello.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Vlahovic? He is the man who can have a decisive impact in the coming months. I don’t think about the fight for the title because Inter have a good advantage, but Juve with the Serbian center forward books the qualification for the Champions League”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic could be a difference-maker at Juve and he already understands Serie A, which should reduce the time he needs to score frequently for us.

However, we need to avoid placing too much pressure on him too soon so that he can adapt at his own pace.

We would still need the likes of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala to keep making important goal contributions to the team.