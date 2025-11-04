One of the biggest failures of Juventus’ last two managers has been their inability to get the best out of Teun Koopmeiners, who joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024. He arrived as a European champion and had been one of the standout players at Atalanta, known for his tactical intelligence and composure on the ball. Juventus viewed him as one of their most promising signings, yet he has struggled to find consistency and make the impact that was expected of him.

Despite his reputation, Koopmeiners has not convincingly demonstrated that he is worth integrating fully into the squad. His performances under the last two managers have been inconsistent, and he has often appeared short of confidence. Supporters had anticipated a commanding midfielder capable of dictating play, but his adaptation to life in Turin has proven challenging. Nevertheless, the club maintains hope that he can eventually fulfil the potential that persuaded them to secure his services.

Experimenting with Positions

Luciano Spalletti has attempted to find the most suitable position for Koopmeiners, experimenting with his deployment on the left in a recent match against Cremonese. The intention is to identify a role that allows him to utilise his technical skills and vision effectively while contributing to the team’s overall shape. It remains uncertain whether this position will be permanent, but Spalletti’s flexibility demonstrates the ongoing effort to extract the best from a player with undeniable qualities. Finding a system that complements his natural attributes is essential for him to regain form and confidence.

Teun Koopmeiners (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Capello’s Perspective

Fabio Capello has also offered his view on Koopmeiners’ role, particularly the suggestion of using him as a defender. As cited by Calciomercato, he said: “The idea of Koopmeiners as a centre back? It seems like an idea, not so much as a defender because he’s not Costacurta, so to speak, but he knows how to position himself well, but when he has the ball and moves forward, he can do something more and can be a surprise for opponents too. Someone who knows what to do with the ball at his feet, not like many defenders. In that role, he’s so-so…”

Capello’s comments underline the uncertainty regarding Koopmeiners’ optimal position. While his technical ability and understanding of the game are clear, Juventus continue to seek the right balance to maximise his contributions. With patience and the correct guidance, the club hopes he can rediscover the form that made him a highly regarded figure in Serie A.