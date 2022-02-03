Fabio Capello discusses what Vlahovic brings to Juventus

Fabio Capello concedes Juve could become unplayable now that they have added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad.

The Bianconeri have maintained a solid defensive base under Max Allegri who rarely likes his team to be too adventurous.

The Livorno-born boss has seen his boys struggle to take chances for much of this campaign.

Vlahovic was scoring relentlessly at Fiorentina and we now expect him to do that at the Allianz Stadium.

Capello says with the 22-year-old, Juve is now the club to avoid.

He said via Calciomercato: “Against Milan, he showed he had found spirit and balance. He didn’t concede counter-attacks and everyone did their job.

“With this base and the arrival of Vlahovic, who should score the goals he wanted. missing, I think it will become a dangerous team for everyone. He has to run strong, if the others fall asleep they will be caught up. There are no attitude problems in Juventus, Allegri has always fielded his team but Ronaldo was missing. Now with Vlahovic things will change.”

Juve FC Says

Scoring goals was our problem in the first half of the season and we seem to have solved that now.

If Vlahovic can adapt to our style of play quickly, we could be near the top of the league table by the end of the season.

The Serbian scores all types of goals, and he seems hungry to make a mark in the world.

These should help him get started quick at Juve and we will benefit from having him in the squad.