Dusan Vlahovic has been one of the star men at Juventus this season as he continues to prove he is worth the big money Juventus paid to sign him in the January transfer window.

The Serbian has been one of the main men in the Bianconeri team since he joined them from Fiorentina.

They broke the January transfer record to sign him because he showed great potential in Florence.

He is developing well at Juve, and the club wants him to keep performing.

However, he could even do better, according to former England manager Fabio Capello.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Vlahovic he has great gifts, but he can do much more: jumping into a big club increases responsibility and sometimes weighs heavily.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is just 22 and we know he has so much more to do as a player.

The striker has all it takes to become the best in the world and we are fortunate to have him on our team now.

We expect him to keep developing well and that means he will score more goals for this team and help it win trophies.

Hopefully, he will develop into a striker that takes more of his chances soon enough.