Legendary Italian football manager Fabio Capello noticed major improvements at Juventus following their 2-1 win over Roma.

The Bianconeri reduced the gap between them and their rivals from the capital to a single point, as they ended their 2025 home fixtures on a high note.

Although the Giallorossi held the advantage in terms of possession in the first half, Francisco Conceicao put the Old Lady in the lead just before the interval. After the break, Lois Openda doubled the hosts’ lead, while Tommaso Baldanzi’s strike wasn’t enough to salvage any points for the visitors.

Fabio Capello was impressed with Juventus’ work rate

After the contest, Capello applauded the two clubs for their efforts. Nevertheless, the 79-year-old, who won the Scudetto title with both clubs, was far more impressed by the Juventus players, as even the attackers dropped back to help their teammates retrieve the ball.

“It was a wonderful match, hard-fought, with neither side looking to waste time,” noted the former Real Madrid and England manager in his post-match appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

“I saw something in Juventus that I had never seen before: when they lost the ball, every player reacted with great speed in dropping back and winning it again.”

This was also highlighted by Luciano Spalletti, who commended Kenan Yildiz and Conceicao for their defensive contribution.

Capello suggests Luciano Spalletti outplayed Gian Piero Gasperini

Capello also felt that Roma initially had the edge, but raised questions over Gian Piero Gasperini’s in-game management.

“Juventus did not play better than Roma in the first half. Roma were clearly superior and far more proactive. The coach’s decisions leave me with a few doubts.

“But returning to Juventus, this is a genuinely healthy, determined side that plays well and, above all, shows creativity.

“Conceição’s goal was beautiful, but so were the other moves that allowed Juventus to threaten. Svilar did extremely well on three or four occasions, coming off his line with perfect timing to deal with advancing attackers.

“Still, the lingering doubt remains that Roma’s starting XI, having dominated the first half, performed better than Juventus.”

The Bianconeri will end their year with an away fixture against the newly-promoted Pisa next Saturday, and they’ll be gunning for a third win on the trot.