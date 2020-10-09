Fabio Capello predicts Serie A winner and it is not Juventus

Former England manager, Fabio Capello thinks that Inter Milan has the edge in the race for this season’s Scudetto.

Juventus has won the last 9 consecutive Italian league titles, but the Bianconeri seems to be in a transitional period.

They made Andrea Pirlo their manager this summer and the former midfielder has been tasked with making sure they maintain their winning run.

However, they have had to overhaul their team so there have been several outgoings and incomings.

It seems that they are investing more on younger players now and Capello believes that Antonio Conte has a more stable team.

The former Chelsea manager didn’t sell or buy too many players and he has a lot more competition for places in his Inter team ahead of this season.

Capello thinks having to make five substitutes will play to the advantage of Conte and that Juve is just like an open construction site.

He said via Football Italia: “They didn’t sell their outcasts and have a double team now. It means they will be extremely competitive.

“With five subs, Conte can radically change the team, two more substitutions can help the coach also during the week. Everyone would train with more energy and happiness because they know they have more chances of being involved.

“Juventus didn’t play the most significant game against Napoli and Pirlo will have to deal with the problem of having a lot of strikers. These two teams will battle it out for the Scudetto.

“[Federico] Chiesa is an interesting youth. Juventus’ balance sheet is heavy and I think they are investing on young players so the team will be ready when hard times will come. Juventus is an open construction site, Inter is not.

“Atalanta can be a danger too, they have International experience and the play very well, Napoli can be dangerous too, Milan and Roma come afterwards.”