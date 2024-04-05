Federico Chiesa recently implied that Juventus suffered a psychological setback following their defeat to Inter Milan, which has had a lingering impact on their performances over the past two months.

The Bianconeri have experienced a downturn in results since their loss in the Derby d’Italia, where Inter demonstrated their superiority over Max Allegri’s side.

In the aftermath of that defeat, Juventus has struggled to secure victories against opponents they would typically dominate, as Allegri’s men find it challenging to close out matches.

Although they managed to secure a win against Lazio in the Italian Cup recently, fans are hopeful that this will translate into league victories in the upcoming weeks.

In response to Chiesa’s remarks, Fabio Capello has emphasised that Inter is significantly superior to Juventus in terms of quality and overall team performance, suggesting that they are the stronger side.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I read a statement from Federico, according to which Juve paid for the defeat against Inter on a mental level in what could have been seen as a Scudetto clash at the beginning of February. Instead, I believe that there really is a too clear a difference between the two teams. Juventus doesn’t have the quality of Inter, especially in the key positions in midfield. Inzaghi’s players there are at another level compared to the Bianconeri.”

Juve FC Says

We spent most of the first half of the term as second-fiddle to Inter Milan and it was clear to see they are much better prepared than we are.

We need to just get back to winning and ensure we end this term inside the Champions League places.