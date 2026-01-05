Legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello tells Juventus which position they must address during the January transfer window.

Despite suffering a setback on Saturday by settling for a draw against Lecce at home, the Bianconeri have been showing signs of recovery under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti.

The Turin-based giants won five straight matches across all competitions before the turn of the new year, and climbed back to fourth place in the Serie A table.

Fabio Capello believes in Juve’s recovery

Juve’s improved form hasn’t been lost on Capello, who believes that the club can compete on all fronts during the second half of the season.

“They are still dangerous and in the race for everything, in my opinion,” said the former Juventus, Milan and Real Madrid manager in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The head-to-head clashes will tighten the table and, analysing the matches, I’ve seen an excellent Juventus. Unfortunately, they didn’t win (against Lecce) because they made a mistake and were punished for it, but I noticed a side playing with grit, pace and quality.

“That is essentially what you would expect from the Bianconeri at this stage. Sadly for them, the home result against Lecce was not positive, but they are on the right path — so keep an eye on Juventus.”

Capello urges Juventus to sign a new striker

On a related note, Capello believes Juve’s priority in January should be to sign a natural centre-forward to make up for Dusan Vlahovic’s absence.