Juventus made a series of bold and significant decisions at the start of this season, effectively reshaping their team under the guidance of their new manager, Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri were determined to give Motta the best possible chance to succeed, ensuring that the squad was tailored to his vision. This included signing several players that the manager felt were essential to his tactical plans. However, in a move that raised eyebrows, Juventus also made the surprising decision to offload some players who had been integral to the club’s success in recent years. These departures, which took many fans and neutrals by surprise, led to questions about the rationale behind such bold moves.

Motta, who had been entrusted with the responsibility of building a competitive squad, was expected to justify the decision to let go of these key players while introducing new faces. However, the team has struggled to compete on multiple fronts this season, and Motta is under pressure to prove that the decisions made in the transfer market were the right ones.

Fabio Capello, a highly respected figure in Italian football, has been following Juventus closely this season. He has suggested that the club’s current struggles could be traced back to some of the transfer business conducted during the summer. Capello raised concerns about the decision to part ways with Federico Chiesa and Danilo, two players he considers pivotal both on and off the pitch.

As quoted by TuttoJuve, Capello remarked:

“The first question I ask myself is this: who decided to send away without too many compliments first Federico Chiesa and then Danilo? Was it just the coach’s choice, or is there the club’s hand behind it? If it was exclusively Motta, his responsibilities are even greater because those were two important players, also from a leadership point of view. For me, the first mistake was there, in the choices made on the market.”

Given Juventus’ underwhelming performances this season, Capello’s comments have added to the pressure on Motta and the club’s decision-makers. The coach, along with other key figures at the club, will need to answer questions regarding the transfers made in the summer and the impact these decisions have had on the team’s current struggles. With Juventus’ season not going as expected, all eyes will be on Motta and the club’s management to explain the rationale behind their decisions and whether they can turn the situation around.