Fabio Capello suggest there is no point advising Moise Kean

Fabio Capello is disappointed with Moise Kean after the striker was sent off seconds after coming off the substitute bench for Juventus in the game against AS Roma last night.

The striker was brought on as Juve chased an equaliser and was expected to help them to find a goal.

However, that never happened, as the black and whites could not even use his services, which further affected their momentum negatively.

Kean’s action was simply unacceptable and Capello says there is nothing to say to him if he was the coach.

The manager said via Football Italia:

“What do you want to say to him? What he did mean he understood nothing, I’d waste time talking to him.

“This will reduce the respect from his teammates. He had to focus on the game but affected everyone instead. Surely, he knows that too. It’s something that should never happen. Probably, there was a foul before, but the referee didn’t see it and only spotted the reaction.”

Juve FC Says

Kean’s actions were absolutely unacceptable and shameful for a player at the highest level of the game.

The striker needs to be careful, otherwise he will not be at the club next season and the next few months are important for his future.

If he does well, Juve will trigger the option to keep him in Turin. But if he flops, he might be forced to return to Everton.