Fabio Grosso says transitional periods like Juventus is normal in football

October 27, 2022 - 9:00 pm

Frosinone manager Fabio Grosso has commented on Juventus’ publicised struggles this season and says every club goes through cycles.

The Bianconeri did not win a trophy last term and the club responded to that by adding some new men to their squad in the summer transfer window.

However, things have not improved and they have been eliminated from the Champions League.

They are also far from the top of the league table and it doesn’t seem they will do much better than the last term.

Grosso is not surprised and backs them in getting over their current struggles.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“I am distant, even though I live in Turin. I have many people I know and I wish them the best. Problems and difficulties are solved internally. I think there are the right people to solve them. I hope they can become protagonists again. There are cycles in football. The moment is difficult, but it has the right structure to restart.”

Juve FC Says

We have a generation of Juve fans who grew to watch their club dominating Italian football between 2012 and 2020, so they do not understand what a losing cycle looks like.

However, we believe the players will soon get over their struggles and start winning more games consistently.

