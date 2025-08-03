Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti is reportedly open to signing for Napoli who are looking to add him to Antonio Conte’s squad.

The 21-year-old holds a special place in the hearts of many Bianconeri supporters, as he was one of the first young players to make a permanent jump from the Juventus Next Gen squad to the first team. This ensued when Max Allegri resorted to his services amidst a ravaging injury crisis in March 2022.

However, Miretti’s development went slower than expected, which prompted the club to loan him out to Genoa last summer. The Italian overly impressed while playing in a more advanced position in Patrick Vieira’s system, catching the eye of several suitors.

Fabio Miretti says yes to Napoli

In recent weeks, Napoli emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign the young midfielder. The club’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, is familiar with Miretti, having overseen his rise during their time together at Juventus.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the Italy U21 international has now given his consent for the move.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Therefore, Napoli must now finalise an agreement with Juventus who are seeking a transfer fee of €15 million.

Juventus & Napoli closing in on €15m deal

While it had been recently claimed that the Partenopei president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, considers it an excessive figure, it now appears that the Italian champions are very close to meeting the Old Lady’s request.

This figure would constitute a pure capital gain for Juventus, and would give them an important boost in their quest to sign some of their summer transfer targets. But at the same time, the Bianconeri aren’t entirely keen to sell Miretti.

In other words, the Turin-based giants are willing to sell the midfielder for the right price, but wouldn’t mind keeping him if they don’t receive an appropriate offer.