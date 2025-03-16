Juventus could receive a boost ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup as the in-form Fabio Miretti might be able to rejoin their ranks.

The 21-year-old is a Bianconeri youth product was one of the first youngsters to make a permanent jump from the Next Gen ranks to become a staple with the first team. This ensued under Max Allegri’s watch in March 2022.

However, the Italian’s progress under the Tuscan manager somewhat stalled over the past few campaigns, with many deeming him unworthy of a spot at Juventus. Last summer, Cristiano Giuntoli sent him on a dry loan to Genoa, which has been exactly what the doctor ordered.

While his start of the campaign under Alberto Gilardino was slow, Miretti has now become a pillar in Patrick Vieira’s starting lineup. While he’s originally a central midfielder, Miretti has been featuring mostly as a left winger or an attacking midfielder in the Frenchman’s hybrid formation.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

But regardless of his playing position, the Juventus academy product has been able to catch the eye with his dynamic displays, especially in recent weeks. This Friday, he was the ultimate start of the show at the Luigi Ferraris, scoring a fabulous brace that earned the Grifone a 2-1 victory over Lecce, thus prompting many Juventus fans to demand his return.

According to Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) this might occur sooner than expected, as Miretti might be added to Juve’s Club World Cup squad. Although his contract with Genoa is valid until June 30th, the two clubs should be able to work an earlier termination once the Serie A campaign is over.

As the source explains, the clubs must present a provisional squad consisting of 50 names at most before trimming it down to 35.

Regarding the player’s longtime future in Turin, this could largely depend on the identity of the manager which remains unclear at this stage, especially with Thiago Motta walking on thin ice.