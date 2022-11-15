Fabio Miretti reveals the Italian player he idolises

Juventus and Italy midfielder Fabio Miretti has discussed the Italian player he idolises after earning his first call-up to the senior Azzurri national team.

The youngster broke into the Bianconeri team at the end of last season and has become a mainstay in this campaign.

His fine form and consistent playing time made Roberto Mancini invite him to the latest national team squad.

Miretti will hope he gets playing chances and he is grateful to have received the call to represent his national team.

He was asked about the Italian player he would have been if he was in the national team earlier and he said via Football Italia:

“If I had to be an Italy player of the past, I think it would be Marchisio, for the career path he had. He also gave me the Golden Boy award and it was an honour to receive it from him, such a reference point for young players.”

Miretti is on his way to becoming one of the finest players to represent Italy and Juventus.

The midfielder has been noticed very early in his career, but he needs to stay focused and humble to reach the highest level.

Hopefully, he will be picked to play a few minutes for his national team in these games.