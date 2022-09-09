Fabio Miretti reveals the player that inspires him

Fabio Miretti has emerged as one of the top midfielders at Juventus, and the youngster will keep getting better.

He has broken into the Bianconeri first team at a very young age, and this means he could be in it for a long time.

As a player that has the trust of Max Allegri, the sky is the limit for him, but he needs to keep getting better.

He knows this and reveals Pavel Nedved was his idol when he was growing up as a child.

However, now that he has turned professional, the person he looks up to is Manchester City’s midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“When I started playing football, my idol was Pavel Nedved who is our vice president now.

“Then, growing up, I’ve changed position and now my reference point is Kevin De Bruyne.

“I arrived at Juventus when I was eight years old. I’ve come through the youth sector, reaching the first team. I have supported Juventus since I was a kid. I could have joined Torino, but the services Juventus offered at that time were more practical, so my family and I chose Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

De Bruyne is arguably the best midfielder in the world at the moment, and he is an idol to most players.

The Belgian is unbelievably talented, and Juve will have a quality player on their hands if Miretti can be as good as the Premier League star.