Fabio Paratici appeals FIFA’s World-wide ban

Former Juventus director Fabio Paratici has launched an official appeal into FIFA’s decision to extend his 30-month ban worldwide.

He was banned for his part in helping Juventus use capital gains to fool investors and was fined.

The ban was initially just in Italy and Paratici continued to work as the sporting director of Tottenham.

However, last month FIFA accepted the request of the FIGC to extend the ban worldwide, forcing Paratici to move away from his job at Tottenham immediately.

According to a report on Football Italia, the Italian has now filed an appeal and hopes to be successful so that he can resume work at Tottenham.

Juve FC Says

Paratici was an important part of the last Juve leadership and must pay the price for being a part of an organisation that did some wrong things, according to prosecutors.

However, if that wasn’t the case, he would win the appeal and we will also recover our 15-point deductions, which is very important to the club.

The club has filed its appeal in Italy; this month is very important. But the boys must be more focused on helping the team win as many points as possible.