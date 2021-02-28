Fabio Paratici assures Andrea Pirlo of continued support

Fabio Paratici has given Andrea Pirlo a vote of confidence as the former midfielder carves out a career for himself as a manager.

The Bianconeri made him their manager at the start of this campaign after sacking Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri lasted just one season at the club, but he won the Serie A title, a 9th consecutive one for the club.

They are chasing a 10th consecutive Scudetto this season and haven’t had the best of campaigns.

Their poor form has been partly because of the constant injuries that they have had to deal with.

Pirlo has had to play games without some of his important players, but he has kept his team competitive and has won the Super Cup.

Paratici says the gaffer is learning everything newly as this is his first senior managerial role, but he brings a lot of calm and motivation to his team.

Paratici told DAZN: “Everything is new to Pirlo, as this is his first year coaching. He is someone who brings a great sense of calm and at the same time also fires everyone up.

“We go forward with great conviction and trust in our capabilities.”

Juve is still in the Champions League and has reached the final of the Italian cup which gives them the chance to win more trophies.