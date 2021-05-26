Fabio Paratici confirms exit – ‘Important chapter of my career closes’

Fabio Paratici has confirmed that he is stepping down from his role as Juventus’s Chief Football Officer.

The Italian has spent 11 wonderful years with the club, where he has helped behind the scenes whilst the club took over the domestic division.

He has worked closely with Andrea Agnelli in taking the club to the level it has earned, but the pair have decided that it is time to part ways this summer when his current contract will end.

The news was announced shortly after a meeting was held between the pair and current manager Andrea Pirlo.

“They were wonderful years of professional growth and strong emotions,” Paratici confirmed after a meeting with Andrea Agnelli(via Juventus.com).

“Juventus gave me the opportunity to carry out my work with full freedom and without interference in full respect of my role. For this I would like to thank the whole club, my staff, the employees, co-workers, the players, the coaches, the shareholders, and in particular, the President, Andrea Agnelli.

“An important chapter of my career closes, as I await new challenges.”

Both Agnelli and Paratici are set to hold a press conference on June 4 at the Allianz Stadium, where they could potentially announce his long-term replacement, or give some insight into the club’s plans to mpve forwards.

How much credit does Paratici deserve for his time spent with the club? Could Pavel Nedved find himself given a more important role?

Patrick