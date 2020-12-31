Fabio Paratici might be replaced by Juventus in June

Calciomercato says that Andrea Agnelli is thinking about firing Fabio Paratici from his job as the Chief Football Officer.

His current deal will expire in June, and the Bianconeri president is thinking about replacing him.

Paratici has been at the club since 2010 when Agnelli had just become the club’s president.

The report says that Agnelli is thinking about replacing him because of his recent poor choices with regards to player recruitment.

Juventus has spent a lot of money on player signings and wages for some free agents recently, but this season has been one of the worst that they have had as a club.

It seems Paratici will pay for that with his job, and a replacement is already being lined up.

Duncan Castles says that the club is now eyeing former Lille technical director, Luis Campos.

He says that the Portuguese administrator has left his role at the French side and he is now a free agent.

His success at Lille is there for everyone to see, and several European teams would be happy to get him as their employee.

Castles Tweeted: “Luis Campos is now a free agent after formally terminating the contract under which he ran Lille’s technical department. Barcelona and Juventus have contacted him. Manchester United have shortlisted him for director of football role.”