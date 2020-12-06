Fabio Paratici not worried about Suarez investigation

Juventus management is currently under investigation following allegations of irregularity in Luis Suarez’s Italian citizenship exam.

But Fabio Paratici claims that he isn’t worried and if he had the chance he would do the same thing over again.

The club and player are accused of cheating in the exam through bribing some officials who gave Suarez some assistance in the citizenship test.

The striker was set to join the club, but they had already filled their non-European players’ quota.

The plan was for Suarez to take the test and obtain Italian citizenship which would have made him a European passport holder.

The striker eventually moved to Atletico Madrid despite all of the club’s troubles to get him signed for them, but they remain under investigation for their role in the exam fraud.

Paratici, however, remains adamant that they didn’t do anything wrong and he says he has no worries about the on-going investigation.

“The club released a statement yesterday that clarifies our position, so I have nothing more to add on that. We’re not concerned,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

Paratici was asked if he would do the same again?

“Absolutely yes. Certainly, yes. I don’t think asking a question was at all inopportune. It’s probably better, in fact, to talk to someone who knows more than you on a subject. Asking questions is not a crime.”