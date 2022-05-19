Weston McKennie
Fabio Paratici plotting another transfer raid on Juventus

May 19, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Fabio Paratici signed most of the current Juventus players when he was the club’s director of football.

He left that role at the end of last season, and he got a new job immediately at Tottenham.

The English club also appointed former Juve manager, Antonio Conte, as their boss.

They teamed up to sign Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from the Bianconeri in the last transfer window, and they might sign more players in the summer.

Tuttojuve claims Paratici is looking to return to sign another player he bought for Juve in the next transfer window.

The report claims Spurs are interested in adding Weston McKennie to their squad as Conte revitalises the London side.

The American has been a key player for Max Allegri, but he is not untouchable, which is an encouragement to the Lilywhites.

The report adds that Juve will gladly sell him if a suitor offers 40m euros for the former Schalke 04 man.

Juve FC Says

McKennie recovered from a poor start to this season to become one of Juventus’ main men before his injury setback.

The midfielder has adapted well to the demands of Allegri, but we need money to bolster other areas of our team.

If Spurs pay 40m euros, we should sell, but anything less than that will make little sense because we could spend all on his replacement that might not do a better job.

