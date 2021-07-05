Fabio Paratici reveals what chance there is of Juventus signing Paul Pogba

Fabio Paratici has revealed that Juve has never been close to signing Paul Pogba again, amidst rumours that the Bianconeri want to bring him back this summer.

The Frenchman grew up at Juventus, who signed him as a teenage star from Manchester United in 2012.

They sold him back to the Red Devils in 2016 for a mammoth profit. The midfielder hasn’t enjoyed football as much as he did while he played for Juventus and there have been suggestions that he would return to Turin.

Juventus have been installed as one of the favourites to sign the World Cup winner this summer as he enters the last year of his current United deal.

Paratici, the former Juventus director now at Tottenham, admits that Juve and their fans are fond of the midfielder who grew up in Turin, but he said bringing him back is difficult.

Contrary to suggestions that they have been close to sealing his return to the Allianz Stadium, he insisted that Juventus have never been close to re-signing him.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by Il Bianconero: “We are very fond of him, who came as a boy to us and grew up in Juventus. But it is very difficult for him to come back, we have never been close to bringing him back to Turin”.