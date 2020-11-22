Fabio Paratici rubbishes Paulo Dybala and CR7 rumours

Fabio Paratici has moved to rubbish any rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club before the end of his current contract, while insisting that Paulo Dybala remains a part of the club’s plans.

The two superstars have had their futures in the rumour mill over the international break, probably because the media gets a little bored while the domestic campaign is delayed, and they love to talk about the better players futures.

The recent claims are that Ronaldo is unhappy at the club, or that Juventus simply cannot afford to keep his wages on the boos in the long-term, but anybody watching CR7 on the pitch will see that he is not only playing his best football in some years, but he is smiling.

Paratici insists that Ronaldo is not leaving on any terms however, as said after the game via Tuttosport: “His future is with us, I can assure you. Market rumors are there every day, players are approached by different teams, we don’t pay too much attention to it.”

While the question marks over Dybala are partly down to his exclusion from many of the starting line-ups this term, he is very much in our plans, and Paratici insists that we are working hard to bring him back to form after his Coronavirus issues.

On Dybala, he added: “He is a great player and like all great players he wants to be the protagonist. It was unfortunate, he is dragging this virus from the first break for the national teams, he still had some problems before Lazio but now he has recovered and will try to recover the condition to be the Dybala we all know.”

I can’t say I was buying into the rumours about Ronaldo, especially while he is showing such amazing form currently, while the Dybala rumours are certainly worrying.

The fact remains that Dybala hasn’t shown his best form, and has missed much more training this season than his rivals, and I can’t wait to see him re-find his form.

