Fabio Paratici tipped to move for yet another Juventus star

Tottenham are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus this summer, with Fabio Paratici keen to sign him for his new club.

The Italian director left the Old Lady just 12 months ago, and has already instigated two moves for his former signings in Turin, bringing both Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in, with both playing key roles in turning the north London club’s season around.

They now look set to return once more, this time with a move for McKennie mooted in CalcioMercato, with the American having struggled to cement his name into the starting line-up on a regular occasion.

The former Schalke 04 midfielder is very-well liked in Turin, having popped up with some important goals during his two seasons with the club, and his ability to operate in a number of roles has to be a nice option for any manager in charge.

While he finally looked to have worked his way into Max Allegri’s plans this term, only to succumb to injury soon after, he could well be on the move now, with Denis Zakaria, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Manuel Locatelli already vying for the CM roles, and with Paul Pogba believed to be high on our wishlist also.

There is definitely some other players that I would be looking at offloading before the USA star personally, with Arthur high on m list of players who just doesn’t fit the bill, and a couple of months ago I would have added Rabiot to that, but his end of season for has given him some leeway for now.

Should McKennie be a regular in our first-team? Would you begrudge the club for allowing him to leave or would Pogba’s arrival more than make up for it?

Patrick