Fabio Paratici warns Pirlo that his job is not secure

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has warned Andrea Pirlo that his job is only guaranteed if he qualifies for the Champions League.

The Old Lady are under threat of falling to fifth place in the table today when Napoli take on Torino in Turin.

The two sides within touching distance of Juve in Atalanta and Napoli do not have to face each other again this season, nor will the Black & White have the chance to face either, meaning we will now have to rely on the rest of the division to help us ensure a place in the top four.

Whilst there is the threat that we could well be banned from the Champions League for our involvement in the failed forming of the European Super League, we are not worrying about that right now, and should be concentrated on finishing the campaign well.

Our form doesn’t fill us with overwhelming comfort in earning our place in the top-four at present, having lost to Atalanta only last weekend, before settling for a draw on Sunday, and throughout the entire season we have failed to string a number of wins together.

We will now have just five matches to save our place inside the top four, with the challenge of facing both Milan clubs in two of those matches, and Paratici has hinted that the manager’s job is also on the line.

“Andrea Pirlo will be our manager next season if we qualify to the Champions League, for sure,” he told Sky Sports(via The Sun) after the Fiorentina stalemate.

Patrick