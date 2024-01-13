Former Juve forward Fabio Quagliarella has expressed his admiration for the emerging talent Kenan Yildiz and believes that Max Allegri is the best coach for the youngster.

Yildiz has become a pivotal player for Juventus this season, with a significant role expected for the remainder of the campaign. His performances have drawn comparisons to legendary figures like Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio, underlining his substantial talent.

The young Turkish player is anticipated to continue progressing and fulfil his potential with the Bianconeri. Despite criticism aimed at Allegri for not providing opportunities to young players, Yildiz’s emergence, along with other youngsters, is seen as a redemption for the coach. Allegri is now playing a crucial role in the success that Yildiz is poised to achieve at the club.

Having watched him for some time, Quagliarella said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Yildiz? He’s lucky because he has Allegri, who knows how to manage him. I also like the way he scores goals.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been terrific and will certainly keep improving because Allegri likes him and is prepared to keep fielding the Turkey international in his teams.

It would be interesting to see if there will be a time when he is sent out on loan, or if he will continue getting game time at the club.