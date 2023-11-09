It’s always tough when a player experiences an unexpected departure from a club they’ve been a key part of. Leonardo Bonucci’s situation at Juventus, as revealed by his friend Fabio Quagliarella, seems to have been quite a shock. The decision for Bonucci to leave at the start of the season, ultimately ending up at Union Berlin in Germany, was a surprising turn of events.

Being a Euro 2020 winner and a significant player for the Bianconeri, injuries in the previous season limited Bonucci’s game time and impacted his performance. The club, perhaps prioritising a different direction, opted for his departure, seeing an ageing and injury-prone player as no longer fitting into their plans.

Bonucci, however, had anticipated spending his final season at the club, making the news of his departure even more surprising for him. Reports of him considering legal action against the club highlight the situation’s emotional impact. Quagliarella has given an update on Bonucci’s feelings about what happened.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Leo is going through a difficult period. He didn’t expect the farewell to Juventus, this thing shocked him a bit. You go to another championship, you are not the absolute protagonist and the team is doing very badly.”

Juve FC Says

The Bonucci saga we had to deal with in the summer was a sad thing, but the defender should move on as we have done and try to preserve some of his support at the club.