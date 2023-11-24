Juventus will face Inter Milan in Serie A this weekend in one of the biggest games of the season for both clubs.

They are neck and neck in the Serie A table, with Inter topping the standings, two points above second-placed Juventus.

Juve has taken advantage of not playing in Europe to build some domestic consistency, while Inter is proving everyone right that they are favourites to win the league.

Simone Inzaghi’s side is one of the most talented groups in Europe and has built on reaching the final of the Champions League last term.

Juve wants to win the league and knows they have a very good chance of doing that this term as they are not participating in European competitions.

The game this weekend is set up nicely to be a cracker, and Fabio Quagliarella thinks any result for the Bianconeri will be a signal of intent.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He has this advantage, in quotation marks, of not playing in cups and it is not a secondary thing. And then he found defensive solidity, I think it’s fundamental. The match against Inter on Sunday will certainly make us understand many things, even if the Nerazzurri are a team. If Juve also finds their best Vlahovic, they will play until the end.”

Juve FC Says

Inter will be a very tough nut to crack and we expect our boys to know this. It will require them to be in great shape before we can win that game.