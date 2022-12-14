Fabio Quagliarella’s career could be over following knee rupture

Unfortunately for Sampdoria, their disastrous campaign has took another blow following some sorrowful news from Turkey.

According to Calciomercato, Fabio Quagliarella has sustained a grueling injury during the club’s training camp.

Following an aerial duel, the aging striker landed awkwardly on his left knee, causing a serious knock.

The report expects more evaluations and tests in the coming hours, but the initial signals are anything but encouraging.

The source notes that Sampdoria are fearing the worse, as a cruciate ligament injury seems to be a likely possibility.

If this proves to be case, then this injury will surely spell the end the veteran’s season, and perhaps even his playing career, as recovering from this type of setback at the age of 40 would be an uphill task.

Last summer, Quagliarella renewed his contract with the Blucerchiati for an additional season, with the sensation that this was going to be final campaign with the Ligurian club.

The 39-year-old has thus far made 12 Serie A appearances, but has been unable to find the back of the net.

Quagliarella played for Juventus between 2010 and 2014, winning three Scudetto titles in the process. He had also suffered a nasty injury during his first campaign at the club.

The 39-year-old made his return to Sampdoria in 2016 after ending his Torino spell on a controversial note.

He enjoyed a marvelous Indian summer at the Luigi Ferraris and was the league’s top scorer in 2018/19 at the age of 36.