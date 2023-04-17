Fabio Ravezzani insists Juventus has not improved from last season

Juventus splashed the cash in the summer in a bid to end this season with a trophy.

The Black and Whites did not win a single trophy in the last campaign and they may repeat that once again.

Juve is out of the Serie A title race, but they can win the Coppa Italia and the Europa League before this term ends.

They haven’t improved much this term and the director of Telombardy, Fabio Ravezzani, reckons the team’s coach needs to answer questions.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve scored the same points on the field as a year ago, despite substantial reinforcements (Bremer, Kostic, Paredes, Gatti, Di Maria, Pogba) only against the sale of De Ligt. A negative result that calls into question the choices of Allegri and Cherubini.”

Juve FC Says

We haven’t improved much from the last campaign, but if our 15 points are restored, we will finish higher than we are now.

We can also win the Europa League and Coppa Italia, which will be a huge statement.

Our players have done well until now and we need them to keep that level of performance in the remaining weeks of the term.