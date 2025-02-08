Juventus earned a 2-1 win against Como last night, securing a crucial victory for a team that desperately needed one. The Bianconeri have struggled with inconsistency for much of this season, and this is one of the reasons they might fail to secure a place in the top four. Their form has been up and down, and they need to step up significantly if they are to make a successful push for a Champions League spot. However, the club was fortunate to have signed Randal Kolo Muani in the January transfer window, and he has been an essential player for them in the past couple of games, delivering key performances when the team needed him the most.

The Frenchman scored a brace in the victory over Como, helping to secure the three points, but overall, Juventus’ performance was far from impressive. The home side, Como, were the better team for much of the match, creating more chances and showing greater intent in both attack and defence. Como will feel hard done by, as they would argue they did not deserve to lose the fixture. Most pundits and neutral observers might agree with them, as Juventus did not play particularly well and certainly did not dominate the game in any meaningful way. Despite their struggles, Juventus were able to scrape through and claim the victory, which, at this point in the season, is what matters most for their morale.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Fabio Ravezzani has now commented on the match, and his assessment is far from positive for Juventus. He expressed that he did not believe the team deserved to win. Speaking on the game, Ravezzani said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juve wins thanks to two episodes. But they never give the impression of being a team. The game is lacking, Koop a harmful ghost. Kolo fantastic, Kelly disturbing. But what is worrying is the total lack of schemes, as well as a real starting XI. It will be tough to get into the top 4.”

While Ravezzani’s comments highlight the areas in which Juventus need to improve, there is no denying that they managed to get the three points. The most important thing now is that they won the game, and this victory could serve as a stepping stone to better performances in the coming matches.