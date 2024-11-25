Juventus made several key signings in the summer as they aimed to strengthen their squad and give Thiago Motta the tools needed to succeed in his first season as manager. With a playing style that significantly differs from what the team had been accustomed to over the past few years, Juventus needed to adapt quickly to ensure they could compete at the highest level. While the club has limited financial resources, they still made substantial investments in players like Khephren Thuram, Nicolas Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, and Teun Koopmeiners, focusing particularly on strengthening their midfield.

These signings were expected to enhance the team’s control over possession and improve their overall play, and in many ways, the squad has benefitted from their arrivals. Juventus has become more dominant in midfield, enjoying greater possession than in previous seasons. However, some of the new recruits have yet to fully live up to their potential, with certain performances falling short of expectations.

Football pundit Fabio Ravezzani has singled out two of Juventus’ marquee signings as disappointments so far. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Ravezzani criticized Koopmeiners and Luiz for not meeting the high standards set for them. He stated, “To date, Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz are the real disappointments of the Juve market (100 million the cost). The Dutchman is unrecognizable, even if he potentially remains a great player. And yet Atalanta is flying even without him. Juve not yet, even though he is always on the pitch.”

Both Koopmeiners and Luiz were signed to make an immediate impact and help Juventus regain their position as one of Italy’s top teams. However, despite their talent and the significant investment made in bringing them to Turin, their performances have not been at the level expected. For Juventus to succeed this season and beyond, these two players will need to step up and deliver the kind of performances that justify their high price tags and help the team reach its potential.