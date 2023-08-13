Juventus has had a good pre-season and some of their performances have filled their fans with confidence that the team will do well in the upcoming season.

The club expects to make more signings before this transfer window closes, but even the players they have signed have done well so far and it seems the team is well-prepared for the campaign.

Some players have not reached the level we expect them to reach yet, but it is clear to see that the Bianconeri do have a team that can challenge and Fabio Ravezzani agrees with this.

The journalist said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

” Weah and Cambiaso do very well – he writes – Vlahovic and Chiesa move a lot, but zero goals (and if they don’t score many it will be a problem as always). Rabiot is in better shape than expected. The team however seems to be on the ball and are playing better than last season.”

Juve FC Says

We did well in pre-season and the players have a few more days to work hard and prepare for the new season ahead.

It would be good for us to add some new men to the group before the transfer window closes because the season is a marathon and not a sprint.