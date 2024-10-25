Journalist Fabio Ravezzani has voiced some scepticism about Juventus manager Thiago Motta, suggesting that the coach’s success at the club should not be overstated. While Motta’s managerial rise has been marked by an impressive stint at Bologna, where his achievements earned him the opportunity to manage Juventus, Ravezzani remains critical of the coach’s demeanour and the level of acclaim he’s receiving.

Since taking over as Juventus manager, Motta has indeed made a promising start, guiding the team to a strong position in Serie A and elevating their status as legitimate title contenders. His tactical approach and ability to get results have surpassed the expectations of many, as Juventus appears poised to challenge for major honours this season. However, despite this positive trajectory, Ravezzani feels that the praise surrounding Motta’s accomplishments may be excessive.

Ravezzani’s critique centres on the coach’s attitude and the perception that Motta occasionally comes across as overconfident. He stated, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Motta? I like a part of him, for example, his charisma, which is also noticeable when he speaks to the press, even if every now and then he becomes a bit arrogant. He has clear ideas, he gives certainty as a technician should do. On the other hand, there is the part where he wants to be a phenomenon.”

These comments highlight Ravezzani’s view that while Motta possesses commendable qualities such as charisma and tactical clarity, there is a tendency for him to project an air of self-importance. The journalist’s remarks suggest that Motta should focus on continuing to deliver results without attempting to cultivate an image of himself as a revolutionary figure in football management.

Nonetheless, Motta’s approach appears to be working for Juventus, as the team’s performances reflect a coach who has instilled a sense of direction and confidence. The Bianconeri have shown resilience and improvement under his guidance, and his efforts could pay off significantly if Juventus can maintain their momentum throughout the season.

For now, Motta’s focus will likely remain on guiding the team to success, with or without the endorsement of every critic. If Juventus can sustain their strong form and secure a title, it would undoubtedly cement Motta’s reputation, regardless of differing opinions on his style or personality.