Juventus recorded yet another draw yesterday as they failed to beat Empoli, with Dusan Vlahovic coming under some criticism.

The striker once again failed to deliver when it mattered, and the Serbian is not performing as well as expected under Thiago Motta.

Previously, he used the excuse of not playing good football under Max Allegri, and many accepted that as a reason for his struggles.

However, with a new manager now in charge, Vlahovic is still not showing his best form, which has led Fabio Ravezzani to criticize him.

He insists the Serbian is not showing enough to suggest he is useful to the Old Lady. Ravezzani said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I believe that the biggest misunderstanding of Juve remains Vlahovic. For over 2 years he had the alibi Allegri. Now he has to prove that he is a champion. And he can’t do it. Or rather, he remains an excellent striker, but he is not the crack that everyone imagined (including me). He doesn’t make the difference”.

Vlahovic has been one of the best players in our group, but he has not been at the highest standard since he joined us.

He risks doing worse than he did last season in this campaign, and we need to be sure that we get the best from him sooner rather than later.