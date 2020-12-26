silva
Transfer News

Fabio Silva reveals Wolves beat Juventus to his signature in the summer

December 26, 2020 - 2:00 pm

Fabio Silva emerged as the next big talent from FC Porto before he secured a summer move to Wolves.

Several teams wanted to sign him at the time and he has just revealed that he also had an offer from Juventus for his signature.

He is the son of former Boavista star Luís Jorge Pinto da Silva, but he is set to make even more impact than his father did.

When he broke through the Porto team last season, Juventus watched him and thought that he was talented enough to play for them.

However, they faced competition from Wolves among other teams for his signature.

The English side eventually signed him for 40 million euros.

He is yet to hit the ground running in the Premier League, but his talent is there to see, and he also gave Juventus some hope by saying that he might move to Italy sometime in the future.

He told Tuttosport as quoted by Calciomercato: “Juventus and Milan had also come forward in the past – reveals 2002 at the most expensive time in the world – . My agents together with my father Jorge who works for STV, with their Italian partners Luca Perugino and Umberto Riva, had opened me the possibility of going to play in Serie A, as happened to my brother. Who knows, maybe in future … In football, as in life, never say never “.

