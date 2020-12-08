Former Chelsea player reveals Maurizio Sarri’s superstitions

Despite winning the 38th Scudetto of Juventus’history during his debut year, Maurizio Sarri was never completely appreciated by the supporters.

After his dismissal, subsequent to the elimination in the first knockout round of Champions League against Olympique Lyon, even Juventus president Andrea Agnelli claimed that, despite being a good man, Sarri “Didn’t manage to create any chemistry between him and the players”.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas, now playing for French side Monaco, had been coached by Sarri during his last season in London but wasn’t considered by the manager as a key player.

“It’s very difficult for Sarri to change his mind: Jorginho was the playmaker of his team, and I was considered only as his substitute”, Fabregas said to the Italian newspaper Tuttosport (via Fantacalcio.it).

“He is a very superstitious man: he wanted us to train ay 3 pm, we asked him to move the trainings to the morning, because many of us had little children and were able to see them only in the morning.

“But he didn’t want to, he answered that, according to a study carried out by a scholar of the University of Pisa, 15 pm was the best time to train our bodies and achieve better results”.

At the moment, Sarri is still under contract with Juventus, who have tried to find an agreement for a consensual termination which has been always refused by the coach.

Sarri’s contract with the Bianconeri will expire June 2022, but it is rumoured that the manager has already been contacted by several Italian teams like Fiorentina and Roma.