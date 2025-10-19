Como manager, Cesc Fabregas, and his Juventus counterpart Igor Tudor extended their public following Sunday’s contest at the Sinigaglia.

The Croatian had fired the first bullet by describing the Lariani as a ‘fake small club’, citing their immense financial means. He also claimed that the Spaniard has the advantage of choosing which players to buy, with the hierarchy always keen to satisfy his demands.

The Lombardians have been making the most out of the money invested in the squad, as evidenced by their impressive display against the Bianconeri on Sunday.

Cesc Fabregas takes a swipe at Igor Tudor

Como took the lead as early as the fourth minute through Marc-Oliver Kempf, while Nico Paz sealed the win with a top-strike in the 79th minute.

Nevertheless, the war of words between the two managers didn’t end with the final whistle, but it was reignited in the press room.

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Fabregas, who was expectedly ecstatic with his triumph, took the opportunity to aim a dig at his colleague, while insisting that the situation at Como isn’t as simple as the latter described it.

“Mister Tudor manages a great club. He said I buy all the players, but perhaps they didn’t explain things to him properly,” stung the Arsenal legend in his post-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“Tudor is the one who has the obligation of winning every time at Juventus, not us. We’re a different story.”

Tudor focused on steadying the ship

The Juventus boss was then informed of his colleague’s statements, but tried to avoid making another controversial comment.

“That’s not an appropriate question for this moment. I don’t know what Fabregas said; it’s his opinion, I’m just going to say my own.”

Needless to say, the pressure has been mounting on Tudor as Juventus have now gone six matches with a victory in all competitions. The club is also slipping down the standings.

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old insisted he’s only focused on improving his team rather than all the sack rumours.