Former Juventus player Fabrizio Cammarata has shared his thoughts on why the club’s stars have been able to produce remarkable late comebacks in recent matches. Juventus remain unbeaten across all competitions this season, yet their most recent encounters against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund highlighted both their resilience and vulnerabilities.

The two matches ended 4-3 and 4-4, with Juventus fighting back in dramatic fashion to avoid defeat. Cammarata, speaking to Tuttojuve, reflected on the team’s determination and energy levels, while also offering a warning about the challenges ahead.

Cammarata’s Assessment of Juventus’ Form

“Juventus are in extremely high spirits, boosted by the match against Borussia Dortmund, which they came back in spectacular fashion. But it was a night that required a considerable expenditure of energy. Of course, when things are going well, everything comes easier, fatigue doesn’t weigh you down, but Verona must try; they can stop this Juve. The main requirement is that you try with a higher intensity, because if from that point of view you’re even on par with a team like this, you have little chance,” Cammarata said.

His comments underline how momentum and confidence have played a significant role in Juventus’ ability to snatch results at the very end. The psychological boost from such comebacks appears to be fuelling the players, enabling them to push beyond physical fatigue when the situation demands it.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Defensive Concern

While the attacking spirit and determination have delighted supporters, questions remain over Juventus’ defensive stability. Conceding seven goals across two fixtures raises concerns that the team’s resilience may not always be enough to compensate for defensive lapses. The need for clean sheets is becoming increasingly evident, as consistently leaking goals could eventually undermine their unbeaten run.

Juventus know the consequences of defeat can extend beyond a single match, potentially impacting morale and momentum for weeks. By continuing to grind out positive results, particularly in such dramatic fashion, the players will retain confidence that they can overcome any obstacle. Yet, the defensive issues must be addressed swiftly if the club is to sustain its ambitions across all competitions.