It was a stunning set of revelations that eventually cost Nicolo Fagioli and Sandro Tonali several months of their careers.

Both players were banned, with Fagioli returning for the final three games of last season, while Tonali is still banned until later this month.

Corona had been working on his stories for several weeks and reportedly contacted clubs to warn them that some of their players were involved in betting.

However, nothing much was done until he went public, revealing a betting pandemic among young players in Italy.

This led to Fagioli being banned for seven months, and the Juve midfielder confessed that he had been chronically addicted to betting and was losing his earnings to the habit.

Fabrizio Corona argues that the midfielder should be thankful to him for saving him from a financial disaster.