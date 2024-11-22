Nicolò Fagioli’s lack of game time at Juventus has puzzled fans and analysts alike. Despite his obvious talent and even earning a call-up to the Italian squad for Euro 2024—despite a suspension—Fagioli has struggled to secure minutes under Thiago Motta. Juventus has started the season well with Fagioli mostly confined to the bench, though some fans argue that his creativity and skillset could add another dimension to the team.

Fagioli faces stiff competition in a revamped midfield. Motta, known for his merit-based approach, brought in several new midfielders over the summer, further raising the stakes for playing time. While this has worked for Juventus on the pitch, it has left Fagioli on the outside looking in, and many are questioning why such a talented player can’t seem to break into the starting lineup.

The situation has sparked speculation that Fagioli could leave the club, especially given his difficulty in finding opportunities. However, pundit Fabrizio Ponciroli remains baffled by the treatment of the young midfielder. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Ponciroli said: “There are many questions. Beyond the injury issue, and I think something will have to be said sooner or later, I am very, very disappointed by the fact that Fagioli has moved up the ranks significantly. I don’t think there is a real reason for this. We are talking about a player who, in my opinion, has important qualities. It gives me the idea that if Thiago Motta makes choices and likes them, it takes a long time to change his mind. I hope there is no rift between the two because for me, he is an asset to Juve. I don’t want him to be a supporting actor because for me, he is not.”

Fagioli’s journey at Juventus has undoubtedly been challenging, but he has the talent to reclaim a significant role. By remaining focused and proving his worth, he could still convince Motta that he belongs in the starting lineup. His future at Juventus may depend on his ability to adapt and rise to the challenge posed by the new-look midfield.