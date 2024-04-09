Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli believes that Antonio Conte has proven his ability to rebuild a team and could potentially do so for Juventus.

The Bianconeri find themselves in need of a rebuild after experiencing a downturn in form over the past two seasons. While Max Allegri’s side remains one of the top teams in Serie A, their performances have been underwhelming in recent months.

Despite the possibility of securing a Champions League place by the end of the season, Allegri’s future at the club remains uncertain. Juventus has been considering various candidates for the managerial role, including Thiago Motta. However, one potential appointment that Juventus could make is bringing Antonio Conte back to the club.

Conte previously kickstarted Juventus’ dominance in Italian football and recently ended it with Inter Milan. His track record of success and ability to rebuild teams could make him a compelling option for Juventus as they seek to revitalise their squad and return to the summit of Italian and European football.

He will be a controversial appointment, but Ravanelli says he can do a good job. The ex-striker said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“He was good at rebuilding at Juventus, at Inter but also in England , they know that he was a flag for Juventus and they would go for Conte because they are sure of his work culture and everything else but at the basis of everything there must be a project because you don’t solve all the problems by simply hiring a new coach, you need a complete job and it takes time because to rebuild a team by changing the coach it doesn’t return to winning. It takes time, it takes those players who can suit Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is a fine coach who knows how to work, but his fiery character is a problem, and we have learned from Allegri that bringing a manager back may not be a good idea.